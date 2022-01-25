Have your say - Rights of Way Improvements

Portsmouth's Public Rights of Way make up 8km of routes across the city, giving access to stunning sea views, recreation, wildlife, historic sites and for commuting. Your views will help Portsmouth City Council understand how the network is currently used and will enable us to develop a 10 year improvement plan which best meets the needs of everyone who lives, visits, works and studies in the city.

Please take 10 minutes to grab a cuppa, read the draft plan and let them know your thoughts.