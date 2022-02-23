https://analytics.google.
Have Your Say - Share your views on young people's SEND services

Published: 23rd February 2022 12:56

Share your views on young people's SEND services 

 

Young people aged 13-25 with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) can have their say on the services and support available in Portsmouth by taking part in our annual survey in collaboration with Dynamite Portsmouth.

We think it’s important to listen to young people in Portsmouth, to help us to make decisions about the services we provide. The responses to this survey will be used to shape future services for young people with SEND and their families.

If you are a parent or carer of a young person with SEND, please encourage them to complete this survey - and if you have more than one young person aged 13–25 with SEND then please ensure each of them completes their own survey. It can be completed online via the Portsmouth SEND Local Offer website, or paper copies can be requested by emailing eandsc@portsmouthcc.gov.uk. 

The survey will be open until 4pm on Friday 25 March.

 Complete the Survey


