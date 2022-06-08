Have Your Say: Your views wanted on cycle improvements in Copnor

Published: 8th June 2022 11:43

Riding your bike to work or school used to be the norm, but this can sometimes be dangerous, difficult, and demanding. But now, residents and businesses could see improved safety as they're being encouraged to share their ideas on how to make an important walking and cycling route better.

Portsmouth City Council has launched a survey to understand people's views about improvements to a key walking and cycling route. Feedback from the survey will help to develop plans that could make it easier and safer for people to walk or cycle to work, school or the shops in an important industrial area in the north east of Portsmouth.

Two online briefing sessions will be held on Tuesday 14 June and Thursday 30 June for people to find out more about the scheme and ask questions directly to the designers and project managers. A drop-in information session will also be held on Wednesday 22 June at Anchorage Park Community Centre.

The area around Anchorage Road, Robinson Way and Dundas Lane is well used by private cars and larger business vehicles as many businesses operate in this industrial area. By making it safer and easier to walk and cycle along these roads, the council aims to encourage people to choose walking and cycling instead of driving, leading to less traffic congestion, better air quality and improved levels of fitness.

These works are related to recent improvements that have been made to the Eastern Road cycle path. More improvements are planned in the future, and the council's aim is to start developing a comprehensive cycle route across the city. The plans are designed to make this route more joined up and safer for people who walk and cycle and encourage more people to choose walking or cycling instead of driving. This will help reduce traffic congestion, improve air quality and make the roads safer.

The scheme focuses on making this cycle route safer by adding shared and separated cycle lanes, better signposting and increased priority for cyclists and pedestrians at junctions.

The proposals in the scheme include:

Visit www.portsmouth.gov.uk/anchorageroad to see more details about the scheme and complete the survey. This will take approximately ten minutes to complete and closes on Sunday 3 July 2022.

The feedback that the council receive through the survey will help to finalise the designs before undertaking a statutory 21-day consultation, where people will have a further opportunity to share their views.

Cllr Lynne Stagg, Cabinet Member for Traffic and Transportation, said:

"I would like to see more people choosing to cycle work or school more often. If we can make cycling a more desirable option in this area, more people will choose to walk or cycle instead of driving, making the area more pleasant and the air cleaner. We'd really like to hear people's views on how best to improve this important route to ensure it connects with the wider cycling network in Portsmouth and meets everyone's needs."

For more information about these and other SEHRT projects, visit www.sehrt.org.uk/schemes.

