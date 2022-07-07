Have your say on sexual health services in Portsmouth

Published: 7th July 2022 14:55

Help develop the future of our sexual health services

As part of our duty to ensure that we provide the best sexual health services and meet the ongoing needs of our residents, we need to plan what our local sexual health services should look like in the future.

We want to understand how sexual health services in Portsmouth are used, how they are accessed, what is good about them and, how they might be improved.

We want to hear from all Portsmouth residents. The survey is entirely anonymous, open until 8 August and can take 10-15 minutes depending on the nature of your answers.

Click Here to take part



