Referendum announced on Milton Neighbourhood Plan

Published: 13th July 2022 15:06
A referendum on the Milton Neighbourhood Development Plan will be held on Thursday 18 August 2022. Residents who live in the Milton Neighbourhood Plan area can decide if this plan should be used to direct local planning decisions.

A neighbourhood development plan sets out planning policies such as the future use of land and where a new development should be located. This plan has been prepared by the Milton Neighbourhood Planning Forum to outline a way forward for the area for the next 15 years. 

Affected residents will be sent a polling card or a postal vote, if registered for postal voting in local government elections. The Milton Neighbourhood Plan documents are available for public viewing at the Civic Offices, Central Library, Beddow Library (Milton) and Eastney Community Centre.

For more information portsmouth.gov.uk/neighbourhoodplans

