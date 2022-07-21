Cosham community invited to share their ideas for the future

Published: 21st July 2022 11:08

People who live and work in Cosham are being asked to share their ideas, ambitions and priorities for the area by taking part in an online survey or adding their feedback to suggestion boxes and notice boards that will be popping up in Cosham over the summer.

Residents will also be able to speak to a team from Portsmouth City Council at a series of pop-up events as the council looks at what improvements could be made to benefit the local community. The council will also be talking directly to schools, businesses and community groups.

Councillor Steve Pitt, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Economic Development at Portsmouth City Council, said: "We want the local community to tell us what needs to be considered when we look at future improvements in Cosham. We want to hear what will benefit people now and, in particular, what will benefit the next generation. There are a number of sites, like the old police station and the fire station, that are owned by the council and other public sector organisations. Together they open up the opportunity for improvements to public spaces and community facilities around Northern Road and Wayte Street, as well as the potential for new homes to support the local population. Once we've spoken to people in Cosham and listened to their ideas, we'll be able to start shaping plans, keeping the community closely involved each step of the way."

Cosham is at the heart of several other ambitious schemes including the South East Hampshire Rapid Transit scheme that will improve bus connections across the region and the proposed Cosham Mobility Hub project that aims to improve access to existing public transport links.

There are also plans underway for new and improved local leisure facilities with improvements at King George V Playing Fields and the creation of a Linear Park in Hilsea - supported by Portsmouth's first successful Levelling Up Fund bid.

To find out more and share your ideas for Cosham online visit

https://coshamopportunityarea.portsmouth.gov.uk/ You can pick up a feedback form from Cosham Library and Cosham Community Centre or come and speak to the team who will be at Cosham market on Monday 25 July and in Cosham Park on Saturday 10 September. The feedback from the community will be shared on the Cosham opportunity area website later this year.

