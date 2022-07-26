Have Your Say: Community invited to share ideas for Cosham

Published: 26th July 2022 14:32

Share your priorities for Cosham

If you live or work in Cosham, what are your ideas, ambitions and priorities for the area? We want to hear your views. You can take part and share your views through the online survey or by adding your feedback to suggestion boxes and notice boards that will be popping up in Cosham over the summer.

You can also speak to a team from Portsmouth City Council at a series of pop-up events as we look at what improvements could be made to benefit the local community. We'll also be talking directly to schools, businesses and community groups.

Find out more about the opportunity for improvements in Cosham and planned community events.

