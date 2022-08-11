Love them or hate them? We need your rental e-scooter views

Published: 11th August 2022 10:56

Portsmouth residents have another chance to share their views on the government-run rental e-scooter scheme in the city in a survey launched today.

The five-minute survey is the fourth Portsmouth City Council has issued since the scheme launched in March 2021 and is part of an on-going need to capture peoples' views on rental e-scooter use in the city. The results of the survey will enable the council and Solent Transport to better understand how people’s perceptions of this new mode of transport are evolving as the trial develops, whether they have used a rental e-scooter or not.

The results will also help inform a decision on whether to extend the trial past November 2022.

Cllr Lynne Stagg, Cabinet Member for Traffic & Transportation, said “We're so pleased that people take the time to share their views with us on this important subject, whether they walk, cycle, drive or travel by rental e-scooter. Understanding how people travel to work and for fun and how they feel about rental e-scooters, now they've been in the city for a longer period of time, is key to the decision-making process on the scheme. Survey results are also fed back to the government, so your views really count."

The scheme is run in Portsmouth by Voi Technology, whose e-scooters can be identified by their coral-colour and identification plates. Private e-scooters are illegal to use on the roads in the UK.

The closing date for the survey is midnight on Sunday 4 September, and you can take part here: https://www.research.net/r/RentalEScooterOpinionSurvey

