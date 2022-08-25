Have Your Say: Hilsea Lido

Published: 25th August 2022 08:04

We want your opinions on planned improvements to Hilsea Lido, following our successful bid for £8.75m central government funding to create the longest urban linear park in the UK.

The linear park will connect the west of the city to the eastern edge, with enhanced cycling and walking facilities providing a tourist offer that is local, national and international. At the heart will be the Hilsea Leisure Park, a high quality destination including children's dry and wet play, water activities such as wakeboarding, high quality food and drink, interaction with the natural and heritage environment through viewing platforms, and a crucial redevelopment of the much-loved Hilsea Lido as a cornerstone attraction.

The ambitious "Pool for the People" element of the project will see improvements to the historic Hilsea Lido swimming pool and surrounding areas.

We are reaching out to the community throughout the summer months with numerous engagement events, workshops and an online survey to understand what improvements the people of Portsmouth would like to see.

Please share your thoughts using the link below before Sunday 11 September. Comment boxes have also been placed around the community in libraries, shops and pubs for people to provide feedback.

For more information about the project visit:

www.portsmouth.gov.uk/sportandleisure

