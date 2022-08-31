https://analytics.google.
Have Your Say: The Big Portsmouth Survey

Published: 31st August 2022 15:57

Help shape a brighter future for our city

The rising cost of living is having a big impact. How have you been affected? Take part in the Big Portsmouth Survey to tell Portsmouth City Council how life has changed for you

They also want your views on the climate crisis, getting around the city, and cultural activities in Portsmouth.

Your views will help how they shape services for local people and communities.

The survey is open to all Portsmouth residents aged 16 and over. The closing date is 27 September 2022 at 11:59pm.

Have your say. Make an impact

Take the Survey
