Have your say about community facilities at Bransbury Park

Published: 15th November 2022 14:28
Portsmouth City Council has launched a survey to find out what community facilities residents want to see at Bransbury Park.

The council's planning to build a new leisure centre at Bransbury Park and would like to include a space for community facilities for health, social, educational, and recreational activities, as well as parties and other celebrations.

Whether you're interested in bingo, dog training, guitar lessons, homeopathy or arts and crafts, the council wants to know!

Residents have already said what sport and leisure facilities they want, including a swimming pool, learner pool, sports hall, and gym.

Councillor Steve Pitt, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure, and Economic Development said: "We're committed to invest in a new swimming pool and leisure centre for residents in the south-east of the city, to support people to live active, healthy lives.

"Residents have been involved in shaping the new sport and leisure plans from the beginning and we'd like this partnership to continue.

"We'd like people to have their say and tell us what community facilities that they would like at the new centre, to help us create a happy and healthy city for our residents."

Final plans will go through the statutory planning process.

So don't delay, have your say today! You can access the survey at  https://www.research.net/r/BransburyParkCAFlagship or you can call 023 9261 6708.

The survey closes on 11 December.

