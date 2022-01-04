100,000 COVID-19 booster jabs given in Portsmouth

Published: 4th January 2022 15:45

More than 100,000 COVID-19 booster jabs have now been given in Portsmouth, marking a major milestone in the roll-out of the country's largest vaccination programme.

NHS partners and Portsmouth City Council have worked together to increase capacity across the city, including:

More appointments at St. James' Hospital vaccination centre (including walk-in options with no booking required)

Four new vaccination centres at GP practices

Continued delivery at Goldchem and Laly's pharmacies

A Hospital Hub Plus at the Oasis Centre at Queen Alexandra Hospital

Community outreach to vaccinate homeless and vulnerable people

Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, Leader of Portsmouth City Council, said:

"Our colleagues in the NHS have been working tirelessly to deliver the booster programme, and we're delighted to have reached 100,000 vaccinations for the start of the new year. Almost 50% of the city have now their booster jab but we must continue - it offers the best protection against the virus and will help alleviate pressures within the NHS at such a challenging time of the year. Anyone who is eligible is encouraged to get their booster as soon as possible."

The city surpassed the 100,000 milestone on 31 December and in total, more than 400,000 doses of COVID-19 first, second and third/booster jabs have now been given across Portsmouth. This includes work with vulnerable residents and communities such as the homeless to ensure everyone is offered the vaccine.

Jo York, Managing Director at NHS Portsmouth Clinical Commissioning Group, said: "Our GP practices continue to deliver COVID-19 vaccines and boosters in practices, during home visits and within communities. On Christmas Eve, 14 rough sleepers were vaccinated by GPs from Brunel Primary Care Network thanks to continued engagement with Portsmouth soup kitchen and emergency accommodation hostels, and we're working closely with Portsmouth City Council to plan further pop-up clinics for our city's most vulnerable residents."

You can book your appointment for any COVID-19 vaccine online at nhs.uk/covidvaccination or call 119. Alternatively, you can wait to be contacted by your GP practice or attend a walk-in site.

From today (4 January 2021), St. James' Hospital is offering walk-in appointments - no booking required - for all COVID-19 vaccinations, from 8am - 8pm, seven days a week.

Angela Anderson, Clinical Director of COVID-19 vaccinations at Solent NHS Trust, said: “Anyone who gets COVID-19 can become seriously ill or have long-term effects. The COVID-19 vaccines are the best way to protect yourself and others.

“We are opening up even more opportunities for people to get vaccinated. If you haven’t yet had your first, second or booster COVID-19 jab please do take up the offer sooner rather than later.”

If you have any questions about the vaccine that isn't answered via the NHS website (www.nhs.uk/covidvaccine), please email covidvaccine@portsmouthcc.gov.uk.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.