Walk-In Covid Vaccine Clinic Update

Published: 13th January 2022 15:30

It's now easier than ever to get your first, second or booster vaccine, with more appointments and walk-in clinics available across the city.

You can get your first, second or booster COVID-19 vaccine this week at the following walk-in clinics in Portsmouth, with no booking required:

Cosham Fire Station (PO6 3BS), Thursday 13 January, 1-8pm

Paulsgrove Community Centre (PO6 4JB), Saturday 15 January, 11am-4pm

St. James' Hospital (PO4 8LD), every day, 8am-8pm

All are available for anyone aged 12+ for their first or second vaccine, and 18+ for booster dose.

Parents/carers of young people aged 12-15 will be asked to give consent for the vaccine.

If you are unable to attend these walk-in clinics, you can find details of other local walk-in sites on the NHS website. More pop-up walk-in clinics are also being organised across the city in the coming weeks.

Alternatively you can use the national booking service to book an appointment online or call 119.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.