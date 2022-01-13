https://analytics.google.
Walk-In Covid Vaccine Clinic Update

Published: 13th January 2022 15:30

It's now easier than ever to get your first, second or booster vaccine, with more appointments and walk-in clinics available across the city.

You can get your first, second or booster COVID-19 vaccine this week at the following walk-in clinics in Portsmouth, with no booking required:

  • Cosham Fire Station (PO6 3BS), Thursday 13 January, 1-8pm
  • Paulsgrove Community Centre (PO6 4JB), Saturday 15 January, 11am-4pm
  • St. James' Hospital (PO4 8LD), every day, 8am-8pm

All are available for anyone aged 12+ for their first or second vaccine, and 18+ for booster dose.

Parents/carers of young people aged 12-15 will be asked to give consent for the vaccine.

If you are unable to attend these walk-in clinics, you can find details of other local walk-in sites on the NHS website. More pop-up walk-in clinics are also being organised across the city in the coming weeks. 

Alternatively you can use the national booking service to book an appointment online or call 119.

