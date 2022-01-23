Community pop-up clinics across Portsmouth for easier access to COVID-19 vaccinations

Published: 23rd January 2022 12:11

Pop-up vaccination clinics are being held across Portsmouth for easier and more convenient access for everyone eligible to take up the offer of a COVID-19 jab.

To offer people an even wider range of opportunities to receive their first, second or booster vaccination, Portsmouth City Council is working with Solent NHS Trust and partners to run sessions in the heart of Portsmouth communities, including community centres, fire stations and shopping centres.

Further clinics will continue to be announced in the coming days and weeks. Clinics will offer Pfizer vaccines only unless noted otherwise and teams are providing:

First and second (after 12 weeks of the first dose) vaccinations for young people aged 12-17.

First and second (after 8 weeks of the first dose) vaccinations for people aged 18 and over.

Booster vaccinations to people over the age of 16 (12 weeks after second dose).

The events will take place on:

Sunday 23 January, 10am - 4pm at Portsmouth Chinese Association (PO2 7LR)

Wednesday 26 and Thursday 27 January, 7.15am – 2.45pm at Queen Alexandra Hospital (PO6 3LY)

Thursday 27 January, 9am - 6pm at Somerstown Central Community Hub (PO5 4JJ)

Thursday 27 January, 1 - 8pm at Cosham Fire Station (PO6 3BS)

Saturday 29 January, 10.30am - 4.30pm at Fratton Park (PO4 8RA)

Saturday 5 February, 11am – 4pm at Paulsgrove Community Centre (PO6 4JB)

Saturday 5 February, 10am – 4pm at St Jude’s Church (PO5 3EL)

Children aged 12-15 can get a first dose of the vaccine from the day they turn 12. They will need to attend a pop-up clinic or vaccination centre with their parent or guardian, who will be asked to give their consent.

Anyone who has had a positive COVID-19 test will need to wait before getting any dose of the vaccine. This starts from the date of their positive PCR or LFD test:

For anyone aged 18 years old or over, wait 4 weeks (28 days)

For anyone aged 12-17, wait 12 weeks (84 days)

For anyone aged 12 to 17 and at high-risk from COVID-19, wait 4 weeks (28 days)

Helen Atkinson, director of public health at Portsmouth City Council, said:

“It is fantastic news that there are now even more opportunities for people to get their jab at pop-up clinics across Portsmouth. We are hugely grateful to Solent NHS Trust, Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service, local businesses, community centres and all of our colleagues, partners and volunteers for their continued support.

"Over 300 people took up the offer of a vaccine at our pop-up clinics last week. If you have not yet had the chance to get your vaccine or changed your mind, pop into one of the local clinics or vaccination centres to get vaccinated and protect yourself and your loved ones from becoming seriously ill."

Sarah Malcolm, Solent NHS Trust’s Business and Operational Director of COVID-19 vaccinations, said:

“A big thank you to all our partners for continuing to support the NHS vaccination programme. Volunteers from across Portsmouth are coming together to provide support to the vaccination and booster programme to make our communities safer.

“The offer of a COVID-19 vaccine is the best protection we have against the virus. It is not time-limited and so anyone invited can have the jab – even if they have previously declined and changed their mind."

The mass vaccination centre at St James' Hospital in Portsmouth continues to offer walk-in appointments for all doses to over 12s between 8am and 8pm, seven days a week.

Laly’s Pharmacy on Guildhall Walk (PO1 2RY) is also offering the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to over 16s, Monday to Saturday, 9am – 1pm, 2pm – 6pm, and Sunday, 10am – 2pm.

Vaccinations are also available at walk-in clinics provided by GP practices, outreach clinics, hospital hubs and pharmacies. People are also able to book an appointment through the National Booking System.

For an up-to-date list of pop-up clinic dates and times, visit www.portsmouth.gov.uk/covidvaccine and check back regularly as new dates are added regularly and timings may change.

