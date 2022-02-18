Portsmouth reaches first dose milestone

Published: 18th February 2022 16:10

Over 80% of Portsmouth residents aged 12 and over have now had their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

With walk-in clinics running this weekend and through the half term, young people in particular are urged to come forward and get protected against the virus. Currently in Portsmouth, 61% of 12–15-year-olds and almost 70% of 16–17-year-olds have received their first vaccination.

Portsmouth City Council have been working with NHS partners to make access to the vaccine easier and more convenient, with walk-in clinics being offered in venues across the city, including community centres, libraries, places of worship and shopping centres.

Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, Leader of Portsmouth City Council, said:

"We are working very hard alongside our local NHS partners to ensure there are plenty of opportunities for everyone eligible to get vaccinated. With pop-up clinics running across the city, it has become easier than ever to access the vaccine - whether for a first, second or booster dose.

"It's fantastic to hear that over 80% of our residents have now had their first vaccine. Anyone eligible is encouraged to come forward if they haven't already - it is never too late for your first dose."

The upcoming local pop-up clinics, run by Solent NHS Trust, will take place on:

Saturday 19 - Friday 25 February, 10am - 6pm (4pm on Sunday) at Cascades Shopping Centre, opposite T.K. Maxx (PO1 4RL)

Monday 21 February, 4pm - 9pm at Somerstown Central Community Hub (PO5 4JJ)

Tuesday 22 February, 10am - 4pm at Beddow Library (PO4 8PR)

Wednesday 23 February, 1pm - 8pm at St. John's Cathedral (PO1 3HQ)

Thursday 24 February, 10am - 4pm at North End Library (PO2 9AX)

Friday 25 February, 10am - 4pm at Portsea Library (PO1 3HN)

Monday 28 February, 10am - 4pm at Carnegie Library (PO1 5EZ)

Thursday 3 March, 12pm - 6pm at Cosham Fire Station (PO6 3BS)

Saturday 5 March, 11am - 4pm at Paulsgrove Community Centre (PO6 4JB)

Monday 7 March, 12pm - 6pm at Charles Dickens Activity Centre (PO1 4HH)

Friday 11 March, 12pm - 6pm at Landport Community Centre (PO1 1JD)

Saturday 19 March, 11am - 4pm at Paulsgrove Community Centre (PO6 4JB)

Angela Anderson, Clinical Director for the Solent vaccination programme, said:

"It is great news that more and more Portsmouth residents have now had the vaccine.

"We continue to offer pop-up clinics across our communities to give people even more opportunities to access the jab.

"If you are still unsure about whether to have the vaccine we welcome people to come have a chat with our friendly team of clinicians at one of our clinics to support you in making an informed choice.”

Children aged 12-15 can get a first dose of the vaccine from the day they turn 12. They will need to attend a pop-up clinic or vaccination centre with their parent or guardian, who will be asked to give their consent.

Vaccinations are also available at walk-in clinics provided by GP practices, outreach clinics, hospital hubs and pharmacies. People are also able to book an appointment through the National Booking System.

For an up-to-date list of pop-up clinic dates and times, visit www.portsmouth.gov.uk/covidvaccine and check back regularly as new dates are added regularly and timings may change.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.