https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
ama

Testimonials

"Sanctuary Vets love working with AMA, mainly because of the phenomenal support and enthusiasm that is offered by Haley. We are a family run business surrounded by corporate veterinary practices whic..." more
- Sue Burden, Sanctuary Vetes
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Portsmouth academic helps to approve world's first coronavirus Human Challenge study

Published: 19th February 2021 11:23
Dr Simon Kolstoe from the University of Portsmouth was part of the UK clinical trials ethics body that gave approval to the world’s first coronavirus Human Challenge study.

The UK will be the first country in the world to run a COVID-19 human challenge study (The Coronavirus Human Infection Challenge), having been approved by the Health Research Authority (HRA). 

Using controlled doses of coronavirus, the aim of the study is to discover the smallest amount of virus needed to cause COVID-19 infection in controlled  groups of healthy young people.  This group, aged between 18 and 30 are at the lowest risk of harm. The valuable information gained from the research will form the basis of future vaccine studies.

The HRA brought together a group of experienced Research Ethics Committee members from around the UK, including Dr Kolstoe, to review the study. 

Dr Kolstoe, Senior Lecturer and University Ethics Advisor, said: “COVID-19 is a massive challenge for all of us. New research will provide the solution, but it cannot be conducted at any ethical cost, especially if it could be dangerous for participants. We spent a long time discussing this study, and while we cannot predict everything that might happen, we are confident that as many ethical and medical safeguards are in place to protect participants and ensure the research is valuable.”

Dr Kolstoe also has a crucial role with Public Health England (PHE) supporting the rapid response of the research community to the coronavirus pandemic. He is Chair of PHE’s Research Ethics and Governance of Group (REGG), which was established to support the work of 5,500 scientists, researchers and public health professionals.

The REGG forms a key element of PHE’s overall quality and governance work and provides an appropriate level of authoritative and independent review of research and non-research public health activity that involves human participants, their data and/or their tissues.

Dr Kolstoe said: “Research is key for addressing the challenges of COVID-19, but even in a public emergency research needs to be ethical, rigorous and transparent. Universities have been playing a vital role supporting government in providing independent advice and expertise during this crisis.”

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Newsletters | Charity News | Business Talk | Health and Wellbeing | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | What's on in Portsmouth | Gallery | Podcasts | Quiz Corner | Playlists | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies