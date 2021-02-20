Maternity services at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust go digital to transform care for pregnant women

Published: 20th February 2021 11:36

Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust (PHU) has changed the way it delivers maternity care for women across Portsmouth and South East Hampshire with the implementation of a new digital system, Badgernet Maternity.

From Monday 22 February, pregnant women will be able to access their personalised care plans online and via app. This also means that newly pregnant women will no longer need to go through their GP and instead self-refer online.

Women are invited to download the My Maternity Notes app to access care plans, information leaflets, set up appointment reminders and send questions to their midwife for non-urgent support.

This has been an ongoing project with local maternity services across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight to deliver better care for women and their families. PHU is the first maternity service in the county to go digital, with services across the local area to follow.

This new digital system will allow midwives, maternity support workers, doctors, anaesthetists and other specialities to spend more time delivering efficient and timely care, while making it easier for women to access the information they need.

Once fully implemented across all local sites, this will allow the maternity team to easily transfer care between sites, whether as an emergency or elective transfer, or for women receiving care across two Trusts.

Charlotte Burley, Digital Midwife at PHU, said: “As a team we are so excited about the implementation of Badgernet Maternity and what this will mean for women in our care, and our staff. It has been a really tough year for the NHS, but this positive change will improve everything we do, and crucially give us more time to continue delivering safe and efficient care to women, families and their babies.

“For the women in our care to be able to review their maternity care and access information about their pregnancy from an app, is a vast improvement to what we offer currently. It will provide personalised care plans, appointment reminders, as well as the option to keep a diary, upload photos, and communicate with their midwife about non-urgent queries.”

Elizabeth Fellows, Chair and Clinical Executive of NHS Portsmouth Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “I think this is a really positive development in helping to deliver the best care to women during pregnancy. Given the preference to interact online by so many in the age groups accessing maternity services it's good news that they will now be able to review their care plan and additional information this way, as well as ask questions to their midwife. Those women who can’t get online will still be supported using the current paper system.

“Helping women to have a healthy, worry-free pregnancy is important in ensuring the health of their newborn and puts them in the best position to have a positive postnatal journey. Anything that can assist with this, like this new way of working, should be welcomed.”

Sally Robins, Children and Maternity clinical lead for Fareham, Gosport and South East Hampshire Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “I am delighted that we are in the initial phase of rolling out the digital personal held record for antenatal and post-natal care for the local maternity system. This will empower our patients to be more involved in all aspects of their health care, providing information and support in a timely way as they enter their maternity journey.

“By also providing a means to review the hospital records through the app, held by the patient, will ensure GPs are able to complement the care these women receive from their midwife and hospital, ensuring best care is achieved at all times."

For women who already have the traditional “purple” pregnancy notes, they will continue to use these until they are admitted to hospital. They will then be set up with digital notes once discharged home.

You can view the Digital Maternity Service poster here

