Online event for residents to ask questions about COVID-19

Published: 3rd March 2021 10:57

Portsmouth City Council and The Portsmouth News are hosting an online event for residents to ask questions about COVID-19.

A panel of experts - including Helen Atkinson, Director of Public Health, Angela Anderson, Clinical Director for the COVID-19 Vaccination Programme at Solent NHS Trust, local GP Dr Abu Mohammed, Cllr Matthew Winnington and Superintendent Clare Jenkins - will answer questions about current COVID-19 statistics, roll-out of the vaccination, the Prime Minister's roadmap, the impact of the pandemic on the city and more.

The event will take place on Microsoft Teams on Thursday 4 March, 6-7pm, and will be hosted by Mark Waldron, Editor of The Portsmouth News. Guests are asked to register on Eventbrite and pre-submit any questions they have for the panel.

Helen Atkinson, Director of Public Health at Portsmouth City Council, said: "I'm really hoping interested members of the public will join me and the rest of the panel for our live open forum session where they can ask us questions about coronavirus. It's a complex, constantly changing situation driven by the science and data, but with people's lives being the most important focus. Having this sort of session not only enables people to ask questions, but allows us all to have a two-way conversation, which is always beneficial."

Cllr Matthew Winnington, Cabinet Member for Health, Wellbeing and Social Care at Portsmouth City Council, and mental health champion added: "I'm looking forward to this live session to hear people's concerns and questions. Not being face-to-face with people over the last 12 months has been difficult on many fronts - meeting with people is how I get a better understanding of how I can help and where I should be focusing my efforts in my role as cabinet member for Health, Wellbeing and Social Care. People's health and wellbeing are the aspects of life that we all have to really focus on now so this is a welcome opportunity for me discuss with the people of the Portsmouth about these things during the pandemic."

The event is free and will be hosted online via Microsoft Teams, however guests do not need to download MS Teams to take part as the event can be accessed by an internet browser.

Guests should register via Eventbrite before midday on Thursday 4 March. A link for the event will be emailed to all registered guests after this time. Register at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/covid-19-ask-the-panel-tickets-141663201449.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.