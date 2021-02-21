New hospital service set up to support patients with mental health needs across Portsmouth

Published: 18th March 2021 19:00

Health, housing and support providers across Portsmouth and South East Hampshire, along with Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust (PHU), have been working together to provide a new service supporting people with mental health needs.

The new In-Reach Service, which launched on 18 January, offers on-site support for inpatients and visitors to the Emergency Department at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth who may need mental health support.

The aim of the service is to help relieve any worries or concerns patients may have around visiting hospital, provide support with using health services and attending appointments, as well as putting steps in place to avoid patients self-discharging early without completing treatment.

Through In-Reach patients can be referred to other health and social care services in the community in preparation for discharge and be able to access support and guidance around housing to ensure no one is discharged on to the streets.

Natalie Raven, Matron at PHU, said: “This is such a fantastic service which will provide support and reassurance to our patients at times of crisis. We have been working collaboratively with local services to successfully launch this project and ensure our patients are kept safe and well.”

Cllr Matthew Winnington, Portsmouth City Council's Cabinet Member for Health, Wellbeing and Social Care, said: “Going into hospital can be an anxious experience for anyone but even more so for some of our most vulnerable residents, especially those with existing mental health conditions. We're pleased to be involved in this new service which helps to ensure that individuals get the care and treatment they need and leave with support to avoid returning to situations which are detrimental to their health and are likely to lead to repeat hospital admission. This is no good for the individual or our health services, which are under even greater pressure than normal.”

If a person is concerned about a patient’s mental health needs or housing situation while they are in hospital, they are invited to get in touch with the In-Reach Recovery Workers, who are available from Monday to Friday, 10am to 6pm.

