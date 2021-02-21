Easter pharmacy opening hours for Hampshire

Published: 31st March 2021 17:02

Your NHS services are still available to support you for your health needs over the Easter holiday weekend.

Some pharmacies will be open on Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday, and details of opening hours are available online.

People are still advised to call before visiting their pharmacy in case there has been a change to the opening hours.

Horndean Surgery GP Dr Zaid Hirmiz said: “As we head into the Easter bank holiday weekend, I want to remind people that NHS services are still available for those who need help.

“People who feel unwell or need some quick advice can visit a pharmacy, which often can also provide over-the-counter medication to support.”

As well as pharmacies, the following options are available this Easter.

NHS111 online (www.111.nhs.uk) is able to provide advice and care for a range of issues. Please only call 111 if you can’t get online

Portsmouth – St Mary’s Urgent Treatment Centre on the St Mary’s Community Health Campus, Milton – 7.30am-10pm weekdays and 8am-10pm weekends. Visit https://www.stmarystreatmentcentre.nhs.uk/utc/

Petersfield Community Hospital Minor Injuries Unit – open seven days a week from 8am to 5.45pm https://www.southernhealth.nhs.uk/services/minor-injuriesunits/

Gosport War Memorial Hospital Minor Injuries Unit - open seven days a week from 8am to 11.15pm https://www.porthosp.nhs.uk/departments-andservices/gosport-minor-injuries-unit/96458.

Dr Hirmiz added: “There are a number of different options available to people who do need help over the long weekend, such as NHS 111 and walk-in centres and minor injuries units, so please get in touch if you have a concern as the NHS is still here for you.

“However, for life threatening situations such as heart attacks, strokes and serious blood loss use our Emergency Department and/or 999.”

The Covid-19 guidance of hand washing, face coverings and social distancing remains in place even if you've received your vaccination. If you display covid symptoms (high temperature, new continuous cough or a loss of taste or smell) then please self-isolate and get tested.

