Portsmouth City Council offers new location for local test site

Published: 29th June 2021 09:55

The council-owned outdoor area at 315 Commercial Road is the new location for the city's Covid-19 test site. The Eldon Road test site closed on 25 June.



The new test site is open seven days a week, and from 8am until 8pm, and will provide bookable PCR test appointments for anyone who has symptoms of Covid-19, or who has tested positive using a rapid lateral flow test and needs a confirmatory PCR test. The Commercial Road test site will offer rapid lateral flow test kit collection in the near future.

Leader of Portsmouth City Council Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson says: "The city has a continuing need for a Covid-19 test facility. Throughout the pandemic the council has worked closely with the Department of Health and Social Care, using our knowledge of the city, to make sure we can provide suitable and accessible locations for residents to get tested. Along with the vaccination programme, testing is vital in the fight against coronavirus."

The new site is easily accessible on foot. Those attending test appointments need to follow public health measures, including social distancing, not travelling by taxi or public transport, practicing good hand hygiene and wearing a face covering throughout, including while travelling to and from the testing centre.

Helen Atkinson Portsmouth City Council's Director of Public Health says: "Testing is going to be part of our lives as we continue our journey out of the pandemic. So having a centrally located test site for anyone with symptoms, or anyone who has had a positive asymptomatic rapid lateral flow test result, is crucial. Testing helps identify those with Covid-19 so they can isolate and help stop the spread of the virus, which as we know is highly transmissible, and even more so with the latest Delta variant.

"If you develop symptoms - a high temperature, new continuous cough or a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste - isolate and book a test online or by calling 119. I urge everyone to keep going with the things we know help prevent the virus spreading - remember Hands, Face, Space, Fresh air at all times."

The walk-through test site at Commercial Road test site has signage is in place to guide those attending for appointments. Anyone attending an appointment test site will be provided with guidance on getting to and from the test site safely; there is additional support for vulnerable groups and people with disabilities.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.