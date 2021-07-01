Book your COVID-19 vaccine at The Friendship Centre

Published: 1st July 2021 10:59

Solent NHS Trust is running a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic in our local community at The Friendship Centre, Elm Grove on Friday 2 July, between 11.30am and 4pm.

This clinic is open to people aged 18 and over who haven't had the first dose of the vaccine.

No walk-in appointments are available so bookings are essential. Please don't turn up without an appointment, we won't be able to see you.

If you, a friend, family or colleague, haven't yet had the vaccine and would like to, please call Portsmouth City Council on 023 9261 6708 or email covidvaccine@portsmouthcc.gov.uk before 1pm today to book your appointment.

*****

We would like to apologise for the short notice in issuing this news and appreciate the timings may not be convenient for you to attend the pop-up clinic tomorrow. If we are able to offer further pop-up clinics in Portsmouth, we'll let you know as soon as possible.

*****

If you are unable to attend The Friendship Centre clinic and would like to receive your vaccination, you can use the national booking system to book an appointment. Please visit the NHS website or call 119.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.