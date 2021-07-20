Get vaccinated at Fratton Park this weekend

Published: 20th July 2021 16:58

Anyone aged 18 years and over can get their COVID-19 vaccination at Portsmouth Football Club's stadium, Fratton Park, this weekend.



The clinic is being run by Solent NHS Trust, in partnership with Portsmouth FC and Portsmouth City Council, and is open from 12-6pm on Sunday 25 July. No appointments are necessary.

Individuals will be able to get their first or second dose (if it's been eight weeks since their first dose) of the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccine. Second doses of the Moderna vaccine are being offered at St James' Hospital.

Stephanie Clark, Portsmouth Vaccination Lead at Solent NHS Trust, said: "We are delighted to be offering COVID-19 vaccinations at pop-up clinics around the city. It's important that we offer as many people the opportunity to receive their life-saving jabs, and we hope that by hosting these clinics in iconic locations across Portsmouth, including Fratton Park, that even more people will come forward for their vaccine."

Anna Mitchell, Chief Commercial Officer at Portsmouth FC, said: "We are delighted to be able to host and support the national vaccination programme in partnership with the Solent NHS Trust. It is so important that fans and members of our local community take up the opportunity to be vaccinated to protect each other, and welcome fans back to Fratton Park safely."

As of 18 July, 141,985 adults in Portsmouth have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination, and 105,933 have received their second. This equates to 74.8% and 55.8% of the adult population respectively.

More walk-in clinics are being offered throughout Portsmouth to make it easier for people to get their vaccination. This week, walk-in clinics are available at:

St James' Hospital, Locksway Road - 8am-7.30pm - daily (first and second dose AstraZeneca and Moderna)

Laly's Pharmacy, Guildhall Walk - 9am-1pm and 2-6pm Mon-Sat and 10am-2pm on Sun - daily until Sunday 25 July (first and second dose AstraZeneca and Pfizer)

Mr Miyagi's bar, Guildhall Walk, 12-6pm - Thursday 22 July (first and second dose AstraZeneca and Pfizer)

Fratton Park, 12-6pm - Sunday 25 July (first and second dose AstraZeneca and Pfizer)

Helen Atkinson, Director of Public Health at Portsmouth City Council, said: "With lockdown restrictions continuing to ease, it's important now - more than ever before - to get your first and second doses of the vaccination.

"Getting the second dose is vital to getting longer lasting and maximum protection offered by the vaccines, with recent research also showing they are highly effective against the Delta variant of the virus.

"Make this weekend the weekend you get your vaccination."

See a full list of walk-in clinics available throughout the region on the Hampshire, Southampton and Isle of Wight CCG website.

If you are unable to attend any of the walk-in clinics but would still like your vaccination, you can use the national booking system to book an appointment. Please visit the NHS website or call 119.

