Technology firm, Novatech Ltd, sponsors local mental health charity podcast to help break the stigma around men's mental health

Published: 8th September 2021 17:09

Let's Talk Mate is a new men's mental health podcast created by Solent Mind, and sponsored by Novatech Ltd, which aims to get more men talking openly about their mental health.

Thanks to a new 12-month sponsorship from Novatech, Let's Talk Mate will be broadcasting their first ever special edition episode this week, featuring the powerful stories of two local women who lost their brothers to suicide last year.

Coinciding with World Suicide Prevention Day, the charity is using the new funds and equipment to help improve the reach and scope of their podcast, with the hope of shedding even more light on the pertinent special episode.

The Portsmouth-based company has worked closely with Solent Mind over the last year, helping them to raise both money and awareness for mental health and well-being.

"We have a long history of supporting charities in raising awareness for mental health, and it's one of those areas we have pursued within our own business for many years," says David Furby, CEO at Novatech. "It's so incredibly important to ensure that everyone is feeling safe and supported, knowing if they ever need to open up, that they will be met with understanding and empathy. Having supported Solent Mind over the last year, sponsoring this podcast just seemed like the next logical step in continuing to support them."

The special edition episode of Let's Talk Mate will feature interviews with two local women, Alice Hendy and Isabella de George, who will both be sharing their stories in an effort to help raise awareness of men's mental health.

Alice, from Stubbington, lost her 21-year-old brother Josh to suicide in November 2020 and is launching a new online monitoring tool this week called R;pple, designed to prevent harmful material being searched for online, and replaced with information on available support.

Alice said: "Josh was always the life and soul of the party and came across as a very happy-go-lucky lad, but he was living in turmoil. He had some fantastic friends and family around that were there to support him."

."..He had been researching techniques to take his own life via harmful internet searches. The content available online following a search of this nature currently provides mental health support in one format: a helpline. I set up R;pple Suicide Prevention to ensure more help and support is given to individuals searching for harmful content online."

The online monitoring tool is designed to show resources to a user when they search for harmful information. Alice added: "I want to ensure that more help and support is given to individuals who are experiencing a mental health crisis. It is a powerful message of hope and provides a selection of mental health support resources. It is a much more forceful interception. An individual feeling despair and researching content will be urged to seek the mental health support that they deserve and need."

The other guest on Let's Talk Mate this week is Isabella, who is campaigning for change across the UK's universities following the death of her 23-year-old brother, Harrison, to suicide in December last year.

Harrison was a student at Manchester Metropolitan University (MMU), studying his PGCE in maths. In his memory, Isabella has set up the Positive Changes in Placement campaign, urging universities to review their policies and well-being support for placement students.



His sister Isabella said: "He was passionate, kind, loving, very intelligent - extremely good at maths, but also art, poetry and the ukulele - he was very popular with friends from university and from home..."



"...If he was around he would light up the room. A huge hole has been left in the lives of myself and my mum, but also all those that he touched."

The next episode of Let's Talk Mate will air on National Suicide Prevention day (Friday 10 September) at 6pm on YouTube, Facebook and Spotify. It aims to get more local men talking about their mental health. Topics discussed have included anger management, parenthood, body image and anxieties from the pandemic.

Rob Eamey, one of the Let's Talk Mate presenters from Solent Mind, said: "It's important now more than ever that we get more men to talk about their mental health. In England, around one in eight men have a common mental health problem such as depression and anxiety.

"Three times as many men as women die from suicide, with men aged 40-49 having the highest suicide rates in the UK. Men are less likely to discuss or seek help - so we hope our podcast can help get more men talking, help to reduce stigma, and encourage more men to reach out and seek support."

To listen to the podcast visit:



Spotify:https://open.spotify.com/show/69e5dgPM5EMxJMH6KlIWxS?si=DY1H53lkTSC7UlnBguUC2A&dl_branch=1



YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrzxtpzJCwTFfinOqvggxsQ/featured



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1015343922570568&ref=sharing



