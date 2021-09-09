Staff and public invited to Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust’s AGM

Published: 9th September 2021 09:10

Staff and members of the public are invited to join Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust's (PHU) Annual General Meeting (AGM), where we will be looking back at the challenges we have faced and our successes from the past year.



The AGM will once again be held virtually on Zoom and will take place on Tuesday, 5 October 2021, from 6pm to 8pm.

Penny Emerit, chief executive at PHU, said: "Alongside the rest of the NHS, we have continued to face unprecedented challenges over the past year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Working closely with partners across the region and nationally, as well as with our inspirational staff here at PHU, we have faced these challenges together and we will be sharing more on our response at the event.

"With the incredible support of our local community, the AGM will be a time to celebrate what we achieved during difficult circumstances. The event will also provide an opportunity to look forwards, and we are excited to be able to share our plans for our ambitious new emergency department. I hope you will be able to join us."

Questions are welcomed in advance by emailing communications@porthosp.nhs.uk, or you can ask them during the event.

If you would like to attend this virtual AGM, please email david.gordon@porthosp.nhs.uk, or call 02392 286 376, to receive a link to the event. For those unable to attend, the presentations will be available to view online afterwards.

