Nurse-led clinic at PHU successfully linked with fewer re-admissions and improved survival for patients with liver disease

Published: 10th September 2021 10:07

Established in 2018, a nurse-led clinic at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust (PHU), which supports patients discharged from hospital with advanced liver disease, has been successfully linked with a significant reduction in emergency readmissions to hospital and, an improvement in survival.

Dr Richard Aspinall, clinical lead for hepatology, said: "Patients admitted to hospital with liver disease are known to have high rates of emergency readmission after discharge. These readmissions are most commonly due to factors such as a build-up of abdominal fluid, confusion due to an increase in excess toxins, or through ongoing alcohol dependency.

"Although these problems can be effectively treated, patients are often readmitted to hospital while awaiting clinic appointments with consultants. To combat this, we designed and set up a dedicated early post-discharge clinic led by specialist nurses. To ensure patients are receiving effective treatment for their cirrhosis, they attend the clinic within the first two weeks of going home after being discharged."



Dr Ben Giles, hepatology research fellow, studied the outcomes for patients attending the nurse-led clinic. Prior to the implementation of the clinic, around 30% to 40% of patients with liver disease could be readmitted to hospital, however, following the set-up of the clinic, findings have shown that patient readmissions have been reduced to 12%. The nurse led clinic works with patients to provide clinical and emotional support to improve their health and manage the symptoms of liver disease, including nutritional advice, overcoming alcohol misuse, and optimising their medications.

Karen Gamble, hepatology clinical nurse specialist, said: "It is a real privilege to work alongside patients with liver disease in this dedicated nurse led clinic, empowering individuals to make changes that will improve their overall wellbeing, while helping to manage the symptoms of liver disease that can make life uncomfortable at times."

Stephen Peacock from Portsmouth, has been receiving treatment for decompensated liver cirrhosis at Queen Alexandra Hospital and was once a frequent inpatient. After referral to the dedicated early post-discharge clinic, Stephen has not required any further inpatient care. More recently, Stephen was referred to consultant radiologist Dr Christopher Ball for a new radiology procedure known as TIPS (Transjugular Intra Hepatic Shunt), a specialist radiology procedure to reduce high liver blood pressure, due to chronic liver disease.

Christopher, said: "Prior to the TIPS procedure being undertaken at PHU, patients would have been required to travel to Southampton or as far as London for the treatment. Being able to perform this procedure here at PHU means we can provide complete care for both acutely and chronically unwell patients with liver disease and help reduce the number of hospital visits."

Stephen added: "I used to work for a food and drink wholesaler where unfortunately alcohol was really cheap, and I paid the price. With the help of the amazing nurses in the liver clinic I have been able to stay out of hospital, but also due to the shunt, I have reduced the number of times I have to attend the clinic. I cannot thank the nurses and team at QA enough - they have been an amazing support to me."

