Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust: Meet our new Maternity Voices chairs

Published: 8th October 2021 09:53

Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust are delighted to introduce you to the new co-chairs of their Portsmouth & South East Hants Maternity Voices Partnership (MVP).

Qamer Yasin and Jo Lamb will co-chair the group, bringing together healthcare professionals and parents to help shape and improve local maternity services in Portsmouth and south east Hampshire.

As a volunteer at Queen Alexandra Hospital, Qamer has had the chance to meet many of our staff and patients already and she is excited to take on the role of MVP co-chair.

Living on the outskirts of Southdowns’, Qamer enjoys running, trekking and cycling and is a proud single parent to her 23-year-old son, who has just received a first class honours for a Chemical Engineering master’s degree.

She said: “I am really looking forward to working with everyone in my role and I promise to do my best in learning, discovering, and helping take our services forward.

“Currently, I work in the housing and homelessness field, working for and with extremely vulnerable people. I have worked in the sector for over 30 years and have thoroughly enjoyed all my roles.

“For the past two years I have been a volunteer at QA Hospital and am also a board member for a local housing association which has given me the opportunity to serve the communities that I live in.”

Through her antenatal classes in Havant and Portsmouth and her baby massage business, mum-of-three Jo has worked with parents across the area for many years.

Her family enjoy walks by the sea and when she has time to herself, Jo loves to curl up with a good book.

Jo also previously worked for Sands, a stillbirth and neonatal death charity, as the south east network coordinator and helped to merge Portsmouth and Chichester’s groups.

She said: “It is really exciting to become a co-chair of the MVP and work with parents and healthcare professionals in a new way.

“I’m an experienced perinatal educator and I have a level 4 qualification in Pregnancy Birth and Beyond, running antenatal classes and baby massage to support new parents.

“It will be great to use these relationships to help develop our local maternity services and we really want to hear all your feedback and experiences so please do get involved.”

Lynn Woolley, director of maternity services and midwifery said: “We are delighted to welcome Qamer and Jo as co-chairs of our user group. We are committed to continuous improvement and want to bring the service user voice into the heart of everything we do. We will be working together to make improvements to our services through partnership and co-design to ensure that we meet the needs of the people in our care."

The MVP chairs are hosting a launch event on Tuesday November 2 from 10am until 12pm at The Blue Lagoon, London Road, Hilsea, PO2 9RP.

Refreshments will be provided, children are welcome and reasonable public transport travel costs will be reimbursed.

If you want to contact the co-chairs, please email Qamer.joannamvp@gmail.com

