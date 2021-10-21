https://analytics.google.
PHU pilot brand new course for assessing poorly children

Published: 21st October 2021 07:46
The ALERT™ team at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust (PHU) have piloted a new course for assessing and communicating illness in children. This course is suitable for parents, guardians, and all those that are in close contact with children.
 

 ‘Paediatric Emergency Assessment Communication Handover’ (PEACH©) is based on a similar course for adults but focuses on recognising the signs of a deteriorating child.

The half-day course aims to teach the basic techniques and skills for assessing a poorly child. Participants will learn how to communicate medical concerns clearly, resulting in efficient and effective outcomes.

Pippa Davies, ALERT™ Course Lead who piloted the course with her colleagues, said: “Children’s health is a topic many people are anxious about and the PEACH© Course gives participants a structured assessment to recognise when a child is unwell and how to articulate their symptoms with confidence. The course educates and reassures people that they are doing the best thing for the child.

“I’m very proud of the ALERT™ team for their hard work and dedication in pulling together and delivering this course. There is nothing else out there like this. By adding this very important subject matter to our suite of courses we are strengthening the strong reputation PHU already has from the ALERT™ Course within the healthcare setting and offering it to the general public.”

Stacey Stephen, health care support worker at Queen Alexandra Hospital, attended the pilot course and said: “It was a valuable session and gave me the confidence when working with children in the emergency department and when escalating to senior members of the team.”

Carly Pinto, mum of two young children, said: “The course was delivered professionally and in terms that non-medical people would understand. It has really opened my eyes in how to deal with certain scenarios and I would recommend this course to anyone who looks after children.”

Following the successful pilot of the PEACH© course the ALERT™ team are planning to roll out the course for both medical and non-medical participants. The team can deliver the course flexibly, travelling to different venues and offering various dates.

To find out more about dates and costs, and to book your place on the course, email the team at peach.course@porthosp.nhs.uk or call 02392 286306.

 

