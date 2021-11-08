New group of midwives start at PHU

Published: 8th November 2021 16:52

A new group of new midwives have joined the maternity department to support local families welcoming their babies into the world.

Leah Goodspeed, who trained in Southampton, is one of the new midwives joining the department but she is already well acquainted with the team.

The 25-year-old from Waterlooville said: “I was a maternity support worker here so I know a lot of the team and I am so excited to be back at QA.

“All of us starting as a group is great because we are all in it together and we can help each other as we start our new careers.

“Becoming a midwife is something I have wanted to do since I was 15 or 16 years old and I think to be a midwife, you have to be passionate about it. It isn’t just a job but it is the best job in the world."

Midwife Jenny Lown will look after the group in the first part of their journey at PHU.

She said: “For me it is important that we have resilient and compassionate staff to provide the best care for the families we see and it is brilliant to have such an enthusiastic set of midwives joining us.

“We are a very busy department and each and every new colleague is a very welcome addition to the team.”

Deputy director of maternity services and midwifery Gergana Nikolova added: “It is fantastic to welcome the new cohort of midwives and I know all colleagues in the department are excited to have them join us here at PHU.

“We are looking forward to work with them and together to continue to provide the best possible care for families.”

