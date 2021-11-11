Community diagnostic centre to offer faster diagnoses

Patients in Portsmouth and south east Hampshire will benefit from a greater range of tests closer to home, thanks to the development of a community diagnostic centre at St Mary’s Hospital in Milton.

The centre forms part of local NHS plans, following the region securing a share of a £350 million national investment fund, which will also see satellite clinics at Fareham Community Hospital in Sarisbury Green and Oak Park Community Clinic, Havant.

The centres will offer a larger range of tests and scans to increase capacity and speed up diagnoses, with GPs able to refer patients directly to the centre, from next year, for faster access to tests, rather than them having to come to hospital.

It means people will be able to be diagnosed, and therefore start treatment sooner, for serious conditions like cancer and heart problems.

New testing facilities will include mammograms, blood tests, ultrasound scans and heart monitoring.

The services, which are being led by Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, will go live over the course of the next few months.

Once fully operational, it is expected the services will see 1,370 patients per week, helping to ensure they receive a diagnosis and any required treatment more quickly.

Chris Evans, chief operating officer, said: “We are really excited about the development of our community diagnostic programme. It means more accessible and convenient services for our patients, it will help us to improve outcomes for people with cancer and other serious conditions while avoiding people having to come to hospital."

The centres form part of a national NHS England and NHS Improvement programme to help accelerate recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on routine diagnostic testing and were also one of the recommendations from Professor Sir Mike Richards, the first NHS national cancer director, who conducted a review of diagnostic services as part of the NHS Long Term Plan.

Dr Elizabeth Fellows, Clinical Chair of Portsmouth NHS Clinical Commissioning Group, said: "This is great news for residents in the Portsmouth and south east Hampshire area who will be able to access life-saving checks, scans and tests without the need to attend QA.

“It's more convenient for patients, a more efficient way of working, and will help us to diagnose cancer and other serious conditions as quickly as possible to help save more lives."

For patients booked in for a test, please double check the location details on your invite letter when you receive it. Please contact the number on your appointment letter if you are unsure.

