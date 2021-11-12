New COVID-19 vaccine study for 16-year-olds launches in Portsmouth

Published: 12th November 2021 14:39

Researchers in Portsmouth are starting a new COVID-19 vaccine trial looking at different vaccination schedules for young people.

Running at Portsmouth Research Hub, the Com-COV 3 study will test different COVID-19 vaccines used as a second dose in young people aged 16-years-old.

The study is open to 16-year-olds who have already received one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine through the NHS.

All participants will be randomly allocated at the time of the second dose to receive either a full dose or third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, a full dose of the Novavax vaccine or a half dose of the Moderna vaccine.

The study is single-blind and randomised, meaning participants will not know what second dose vaccine they are receiving.

Researchers will assess any side effects and immune system responses to these different vaccine combinations.

Those interested in taking part in the study can find out more and sign up via the study website: https://comcovstudy.org.uk/participate-portsmouth-comcov3

The study, which will recruit 360 volunteers across the UK, hopes to report initial results by December. If the results are promising, regulators MHRA and JCVI would formally assess the safety and efficacy of any new vaccination process before advising whether it is rolled out to patients.

The study is being led by the University of Oxford and is backed through funding from the Vaccines Taskforce, the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) and the National Immunisation Schedule Evaluation Consortium.

Dr Alexander Hicks, consultant respiratory physician at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust and local lead for the trial, said:

'We are really pleased to be able to offer local adolescents the opportunity to take part in this trial, looking at different COVID-19 vaccines used as a second dose.

“Currently healthy 12 to 17 year olds are being offered a single COVID-19 vaccine in the NHS.

“The results from this trial are expected around Christmas and will directly inform decisions about the roll-out of a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in this age group in the spring.

“Young people aged 16-year-olds can visit the website comcovstudy.org.uk to find out more and to register their interest. The study team will then be in touch to arrange the first visit if they are eligible.

“In Portsmouth we are looking for 30 young people, aged 16 years old, who can attend the research hub at the John Pounds centre for five to six study visits over the next year, primarily after school and at weekends to avoid disruption to schooling.

“We have had brilliant responses and support from the public taking part in many other COVID-19 vaccine trials in the last 18 months and we have no doubt there will be significant interest in this study from our city.”

