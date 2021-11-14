Patient's wife thanks PHU volunteer for organising last dream of getting married

Published: 14th November 2021 10:37

‘She went above and beyond, and we will never forget what Leane did for us.’

Those are the words of Vivienne Wilson who was able to marry her husband David at Queen Alexandra Hospital thanks to one of our amazing volunteers.

David came in with a suspected stroke but received the devastating news that he had tumours on his brain.

Family Liaison Officer volunteer Leane Stevenson helped support the pair with the diagnosis and was determined to make the couple’s last dream of getting married come true.

She has now been shortlisted for Volunteer of the Year in this year’s Helpforce Champions Awards 2021.

Vivienne said: “Leane came down to help us with some paperwork and from the moment we met her she just became everything we needed.

“Nothing was too much trouble and she spent hours on the phone organising the wedding and helping to find my decree absolute from my divorce which, in the state I was in, I just couldn’t find. She even delivered some documents to my house that we needed.

“The wedding was just lovely and she had organised flowers, the registrars and a cake. She truly went above and beyond and we will never forget what Leane did for us.”

Leane was one of the first volunteers to join the Trust at the start of the pandemic and helped support our teams at Queen Alexandra Hospital, after she was furloughed from her role as a butler at Goodwood.

She became part of the Family Liaison Officer team and helped to provide a vital link between patients and their loved ones when visiting restrictions were in place to help reduce infection spread.

Volunteer manager Caroline O’Connor, who nominated Leane, said: “She is the most compassionate and wonderful volunteer and we are thrilled she has been shortlisted.”

“She started off on our patient drop off service to make sure patients were able to get things from their loved ones and helped organise boost boxes for staff to keep morale up.

“I think one of the things that struck me most is how she chaperoned one of our patients in Oncology who was scared about going into their appointments and so she met them at the main entrance every time and was there when they finished.

“The wedding she organised in such short notice was also amazing and I know it meant such a lot to the patient and his family.

“She is an asset to our amazing volunteer team.”

Several volunteers have also been nominated for the People's Choice Award and the public are able to vote for their favourite.

The winners of the Helpforce Champions Awards will be announced on Friday 29 October via the charity’s website and social media.

The charity partners with health and care organisations across the UK to accelerate the growth and impact of volunteering.

