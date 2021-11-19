Patient raises money for electric bike to help amputees at Portsmouth Enablement Centre

Published: 19th November 2021 12:06

Derek Cassie, amputee patient at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust (PHU), raised money to fund an eBike for the Portsmouth Enablement Centre (PEC). By reaching out to the community and running cake sales, he raised £500 to purchase the gift.

The eBike will give amputees the tools and confidence to see that riding a bike is something they can still do and work towards achieving.

Derek had his right leg amputated in 2019 after a military injury. He undertook sessions with physiotherapists at PEC and worked hard with one goal in mind; to cycle along Alverstoke sea front with his wife and daughter. After twelve years of relying on a wheelchair and mobility scooter, it was a very personal goal and something he was determined to achieve.

Derek, 64, said: “My physiotherapist was a great motivator. After using the practice leg during a few sessions, I was given my first hydraulic leg to take home and use. The feeling of the most basic acts such as walking to the kitchen to make a cup of tea on my own was life changing.”

During his physiotherapy sessions, Derek was introduced to a static bike but was disheartened at the struggle. After returning home, he was determined not to let his fear get in the way of his journey and started researching eBike options. Once he gave the eBike a try, there was no turning back.

As a thank you to the service, Derek raised money for the PEC to have an eBike, to offer to other amputees.

“It gave me the reassurance and confidence to ride a bike. I hope it will show other amputees that riding a bike is not an impossible task for them. I want to motivate others and give more amputees the tools to see that this is something they can do with their friends and family.”

Chantel Ostler, senior physiotherapist at PHU, said: “Having the eBike lets our patients try cycling as part of their rehabilitation programme and is a huge step towards helping people return to physical activity following amputation. Derek has a real drive to help others going through the same situation as him and we are lucky to have him.”

Derek added: “Without the PEC and the fantastic team of physiotherapists, prosthetic technicians and admin staff, I would still be going on bike rides with my family on a mobility scooter. They gave me support, encouragement and belief in myself. I now have my own eBike and go on regular bike rides with my family.

“The PEC gave me back a part of my life I thought I had lost forever.”

