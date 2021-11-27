Free public talk: ‘Exercise is medicine’

Published: 27th November 2021 13:09

The importance of maintaining an active lifestyle in the face of reduced physical activity due to advancing technology or declining health is explored in a free online public talk on Tuesday 30 November.





Professor Mike Tipton, Professor of Human and Applied Physiology at the University of Portsmouth and Professor Rob Newton, Professor of Exercise Medicine at Edith Cowan University, Australia (ECU), will discuss the need to be active in good or poor health.

The two guest speakers will discuss the evidence that supports our need to be active and challenge our physiology. Can physical activity be used to support a return to, or maintenance of health, and how does this intervention work?

To attend the event, please register below. This will be an online event and the webinar link will be sent to attendees in advance:

https://www.port.ac.uk/news-events-and-blogs/events/exercise-is-medicine

The talk is part of a series of public events ‘Local Approaches to Global Challenges’, hosted by the University of Portsmouth and ECU as part of the UK/Australia Season, a major new cultural exchange between the UK and Australia celebrating the diverse and innovative artist communities and cultural sectors of each nation. The Season is a joint initiative by the British Council and the Australian Government’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Dr Bryony Whitmarsh, Associate Dean (Global Engagement) in the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences at the University of Portsmouth, said: “The series of events brings together university researchers, civil society leaders and industry experts to debate and discuss big societal questions in the context of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

“Bringing local approaches to global challenges, the events offer the opportunity to reflect on shared and divergent experiences in tackling local problems and to learn more about our exciting dual degree programmes with ECU that enable students to study in both the UK and Australia.”

You can find details of future events below:

10 December 2021

What does not kill us makes us stronger: Community Responsibility in response to cybercrime threats - Are the current interventions on cybercrime robust enough to promote sustainable communities and what role can education play in countering the threats which pose a risk to sustainable communities?

8 February 2022

The Role of Media & Communications in Sustainability & Social Justice - This presentation will illustrate how media, communications and cultural studies professionals can help work toward creative responses.

