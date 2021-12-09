One year on and over 70,000 vaccinations delivered – Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust reflects back over the past year

Published: 9th December 2021 11:56

Yesterday (8 December), Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust (PHU) celebrated as they marked one year since the biggest immunisation programme in the nation’s history commenced.

It has been exactly one year since PHU opened its vaccine hub and was one of the very first Trusts across the country to deliver COVID-19 vaccinations.

Queen Alexandra Hospital (QA) was the first hospital in the region to deliver the vaccine, carried out by chief nurse Liz Rix.

This was a monumental moment in Liz’s 39-year nursing career, who said: “Looking back over the past year the NHS has achieved so much and I am extremely proud of how everyone at PHU has pulled together.

“As I think back and think about all of the collaboration and planning with teams that lead us to the day when we welcomed our first patient, Mr Tibbs, into the hub, we feel very privileged that here at PHU we were able to be part of this key moment in protecting our community from COVID-19.”

PHU was one of 50 hospital hubs to open during the first week, jabbing people over the age of 80, care home workers and NHS workers who were higher risk. One of the first patients to be called up on day one was Mervyn Bell.

“I was ecstatic getting that call to come up and get my vaccine,” explained Mervyn. “For me, this was the first sign that things were going to improve.”

Mervyn has been a long-standing volunteer at QA, with most people recognising him as a hospital guide. Being 80-years-old, it meant that Mervyn was keeping himself safe at home and unable to do what he loves most - volunteering at the hospital.

He added: “Being a volunteer is my lifeline, I love getting out and meeting different people but I wasn’t able to do that for a long time due to the restrictions that were in place. So when I was invited in to get my jab, I immediately took them up on their offer. QA were absolutely brilliant on the day, hats off to the NHS.”

Since launching, PHU has administered over 70,000 vaccinations in the hub including first and second doses, as well as COVID boosters and flu jabs for staff.

Many colleagues quickly came together to get the hub up and running, with Dr Mark Roland, deputy medical director, playing a coordinating role. Reflecting back Mark noted:

“We had very short notice and had to incorporate rapidly evolving information and guidance, but we stepped up to the challenge. It wouldn’t have been possible without the team we had and how everyone came together. We have come so far and safely delivered tens of thousands of vaccines but there is no room for complacency and we continue to encourage everyone eligible to get their COVID vaccinations and booster jabs to protect themselves and loved ones this winter.”

