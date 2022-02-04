Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust seek views of local community on their Community Diagnostic Centre

Published: 4th February 2022 11:50

Last year, Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust started the roll out of their Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC) to help deliver additional diagnostic tests to patients in the community including blood testing, respiratory, cardiology and mammography ​services.

It means people will be able to be diagnosed, and therefore start treatment sooner, for serious conditions like cancer and heart problems, in locations closer to home.

To help plan future services, the project team want to hear from patients in our local community.

Community Diagnostic Centre project manager Hayley Price said: “We are really excited about the development of our Community Diagnostic Centre and we want to understand what matters to our patients and our community when it comes to accessing our services.”

Please give us your thoughts and feedback through our anonymous survey – www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/PHUcdc/

