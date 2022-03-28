Full planning permission granted for new Portsmouth Emergency Department

Published: 28th March 2022 17:24

The next significant step in providing the people of Portsmouth and surrounding areas with a brand new and expanded Emergency Department (ED) has been approved this week, with Portsmouth City Council granting full planning permission for the build.

Supported by £58 million of national funding, the new ED will provide a range of new and improved facilities including double the current resus capacity from four adult bays to eight for patients needing treatment for critical conditions; two further paediatric resus bays for children; a new CT scanner for patients requiring a specialist scan, and faster access to our radiology team for scans and tests.

Penny Emerit, chief executive, said: “I’m really excited to see us reach the next important step in providing an effective, modern and welcoming ED facility for our whole community.

“We will have the opportunity to implement best practice for patients needing urgent and emergency care, continue to improve patient safety and allow colleagues to work in a more streamlined way.”

The new design will also give nursing teams better visibility across the department enabling faster decision-making by clinicians. This will mean people visiting the department will receive the treatment they need in a timely way.

Adults and children will be treated in single rooms, improving privacy and dignity and enabling any patient with symptoms of Covid-19 or other potentially infectious conditions to be isolated quickly.

