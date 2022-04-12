GP practices appeal for patience and kindness

Published: 12th April 2022 14:28

GP practices, like all NHS services locally, are currently experiencing increased demand for services, and with escalating COVID-19 cases and increased staff absences, GPs are appealing to the public to be patient and kind to their staff.

According to the latest NHS data, GP practices offered more than 650,000 appointments across Hampshire and Isle of Wight in February 2022, with 58% of these being face-to-face.

This is almost 60,000 more appointments than in February 2021 and a 5% increase in the number of face-to-face appointments.

However, practices are facing challenges with a number of staff sickness absences due to COVID, and pressures in other parts of the NHS.

Dr Linda Collie, Clinical Executive for NHS Portsmouth Clinical Commissioning Group and GP at East Shore Partnership, said: "GP practice staff continue to do all they can to support patients and provide the very best care possible, under intense pressure that is only likely to increase with the Easter holidays ahead.

"We are appealing to patients for their continued understanding and support as we strive to face these pressures, which may mean having to wait longer for a less urgent appointment or experiencing some delays.

"Thank you for being patient and kind to our staff if you need to wait longer to have your enquiry dealt with."

Ahead of the Easter break, you can help NHS staff by using all NHS services locally including urgent treatment centres for minor injuries, pharmacies for advice, treatment, and any routine prescriptions, and to self-care at home before attending a GP practice.

If you are unsure where to go for medical help and need advice, please contact NHS 111 online at 111.nhs.uk or call 111.

More information can be found at: www.portsmouthccg.nhs.uk/support-nhs

