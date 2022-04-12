https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Island City Living Mobile App
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth
Sponsored by: Island City Living Mobile App

GP practices appeal for patience and kindness

Published: 12th April 2022 14:28
GP practices, like all NHS services locally, are currently experiencing increased demand for services, and with escalating COVID-19 cases and increased staff absences, GPs are appealing to the public to be patient and kind to their staff.
 

According to the latest NHS data, GP practices offered more than 650,000 appointments across Hampshire and Isle of Wight in February 2022, with 58% of these being face-to-face.

This is almost 60,000 more appointments than in February 2021 and a 5% increase in the number of face-to-face appointments.

However, practices are facing challenges with a number of staff sickness absences due to COVID, and pressures in other parts of the NHS.

Dr Linda Collie, Clinical Executive for NHS Portsmouth Clinical Commissioning Group and GP at East Shore Partnership, said: "GP practice staff continue to do all they can to support patients and provide the very best care possible, under intense pressure that is only likely to increase with the Easter holidays ahead.

"We are appealing to patients for their continued understanding and support as we strive to face these pressures, which may mean having to wait longer for a less urgent appointment or experiencing some delays.

"Thank you for being patient and kind to our staff if you need to wait longer to have your enquiry dealt with."

Ahead of the Easter break, you can help NHS staff by using all NHS services locally including urgent treatment centres for minor injuries, pharmacies for advice, treatment, and any routine prescriptions, and to self-care at home before attending a GP practice.

If you are unsure where to go for medical help and need advice, please contact NHS 111 online at 111.nhs.uk or call 111.

More information can be found at: www.portsmouthccg.nhs.uk/support-nhs

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Environment & Sustainablility | Police & Crime | Culture | Health and Wellbeing | Twin Cities | Charity News | Newsletters | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Photo Galleries | Quiz Corner | Competitions | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies