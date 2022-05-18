All change for The University Surgery after site move and name change

Published: 18th May 2022 14:23

Uni-City Medical Centre, formally known as The University Surgery, will be welcoming patients to its new, purpose-built premises next week.

From 9am on Monday, 23 May, the GP Practice will be opening its doors at the newly refurbished site on Commercial Road.

The new location will also provide the GP Practice's staff and patients with additional clinical rooms, spacious waiting rooms, and additional administration offices to house the increasing managerial and administration work force required to continue to provide a caring, professional, friendly and timely medical services to all its patients.

With the addition of new clinical rooms, the practice hopes to employ more clinical staff to provide more appointments for patients.

The move comes after the end of the lease at the current site in the Nuffield Centre on St Michael's Road.

The practice, that currently serves over 17,000 people, will continue to register new patients. They will continue to offer face to face as well as virtual consultations.

Dr Alalade, Senior GP Partner at Uni-City Medical Centre said: "We're looking forward to welcoming patients into our new home.

"This move has been a long time coming, having been in the works since 2020. With extra space and newer facilities, we will be able to continue to provide first-class care for our patients.

"We want to reassure our patients that the service they receive will not be changing, and they do not need to do anything. Patients will remain registered with their current GP and will continue to have the same access to our services."

The University Surgery on Nuffield Road will close to patients at 6pm on Friday, 20 May, ahead of the opening of the Uni-City Medical Centre on Monday morning.

The new surgery opening times are:

Monday to Friday 08:0am to 18:00pm

Saturday – 08:00am to 12 midday

Telephone lines are open:

Monday to Friday – 08:00am to 18:30pm

