Staff nurse retires after 48 years of working for the NHS

Published: 29th May 2022 11:53

Sue Twells, staff nurse at Queen Alexandra Hospital (QA), is retiring after dedicating 48 years of her life to the NHS.

The mother of two began her nursing journey in 1974, studying at the Portsmouth School of Nursing. She started off as an adult staff nurse on the male urology ward at St. Mary's Hospital before moving to the fracture clinic and orthopaedic ward at the Royal Hospital. From there she went on to work on D1 and the Intensive Therapy Unit at QA.

Years later, Sue completed her paediatric training and worked on the orthopaedic and surgical ward. She played an instrumental role in moving the ward down to the Shipwreck ward at QA and spent the rest of her career there.

A job in nursing was always Sue's goal in life. She said: "It was something I'd always wanted to do. I just went for it and never looked back. It's a good job and a rewarding one.

"I remember working with a patient and it took six months before he could walk again and go home. It was really rewarding to watch the patient improve and follow his journey. As a nurse, you can always go home with a sense of achievement."

Looking back at her time at QA, Sue reflected on what she will miss: "I will definitely miss the people the most. I worked with some amazing teams and will miss getting to see them every day."

Sue's daughter, Vicky Donnelly, followed in her mother's footsteps and is currently a matron at QA. Vicky said: "My mum is a true inspiration. She was the one who encouraged me to become a nurse and has supported me throughout my career so far."

Sue recommends the role and offers the following advice to anyone looking into nursing as a career: "I think the key point is to listen. Ask for advice from your colleagues and they will be able to support you and share their own experiences. Don't be afraid to raise new ideas and ask for help if you need it."

Sue is looking forward to spending time with her family and taking care of her grandchildren at her home in Copner. She will have plenty of time to enjoy her hobbies of Lego and reading, and says she is excited for the little freedoms she will now have - including wearing nail varnish and jewellery every day!

