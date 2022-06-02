Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS joins up with Portsmouth pubs for bank holiday campaign

Published: 2nd June 2022 11:23

Pubs, restaurants and clubs in Portsmouth are supporting a hospital campaign to keep the city’s Emergency Department for medical emergencies as the community prepares for the long Bank Holiday weekend this week.

All of Wetherspoon’s Portsmouth pubs and The Royal Albert Pub in Southsea are just some of the local establishments supporting the #KnowWhereToGo campaign by Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust.

Emergency services are bracing themselves for a busy four days as people take time off work for the extra-long bank holiday and go to many events which have been organised as part of the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations.

Previous spring bank holidays (pre-Covid - 2016-2019) have shown an increase in demand from people visiting the Emergency Department (ED) at Queen Alexandra Hospital.

Data reveals:

• Demand is typically above average with Sunday the busiest day.

• With the exception of Sunday, the number of patients admitted to wards via ED is typically lower.

• The top complaints of patients visiting ED over previous Bank Holidays are abdominal pain, shoulder, hip, ankle and leg injuries and chest pain.

• Attendances peak in the afternoon with 2-3pm being the busiest time.

• Around two in five patients require admission to a hospital bed

Based on previous figures, the hospital is predicting over 250 people a day could turn up at the Emergency Department, with more than 300 people wanting treatment on the Monday following the four-day weekend.

Dr John Knighton, Medical Director at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, said: “Bank Holidays are typically a very busy time for the hospital, we see increasing numbers of people coming to ED after drinking too much, getting hurt in fights or from injuring themselves from DIY activities at home.

“People may also struggle to access their GP and may not know where to go for medical treatment, so end up at the Emergency Department, putting even more pressure on our staff at a time when we’re already dealing with an influx of seriously injured or seriously ill patients.

“The public can help us by drinking responsibly and by using alternatives to ED like the Urgent Treatment Centres if they need medical attention, calling 111 or visiting their pharmacist for advice.

“We’re not trying to spoil anyone’s fun but people need to think very carefully before choosing to come here.

“We’re always open but it’s crucial that the hospital’s Emergency Department is here for the people who need us to save their lives.”

The pubs and clubs taking part will display posters urging customers to know where to go for treatment, using, where appropriate, local Urgent Treatment Centres at St Mary’s Urgent Treatment Centre (PO3 6DW), Gosport Urgent Treatment Centre (PO12 3PW) and Petersfield Urgent Treatment Centre (GU32 3LB).

Beermats on tables and small cards will also be handed out to customers, as well as social media adverts to show people when to visit the ED at the Queen Alexandra Hospital and when to go elsewhere.

Emma Carrodus, manager of The First Post - JD Wetherspoon, Cosham, said:

“Being part of the Know Where To Go campaign is very important to help our community think before they dial and know where the best place for them to urgent care if they need it.

“Despite being a national chain, every Wetherspoon is community based and we want to be a part of helping our communities across Portsmouth.

“There are plenty of alternatives to the Emergency Department and you can go to the Urgent Treatment Centres and the pharmacies.

“By choosing the right place to go this bank holiday, we can all help our local NHS.”

