Published: 16th June 2022 09:13

Caring healthcare support worker honoured to be appointed as new Deputy Mayor for Portsmouth

Tom Coles, a healthcare support worker from Queen Alexandra Hospital (QA), has been appointed as the new Deputy Mayor for Portsmouth.

On a mission to improve services for people with ADHD and Autism, the father-of-three is hoping to use his own experiences of being diagnosed with ADHD to campaign for his community.

He explained: “It took me a long time to come to terms with my diagnosis. I believe it's important for people to see others with similar conditions speaking about their stories and signposting to where they can access services.”

Described as being caring and attentive, Tom will thrive in his new role being able to listen to his community to make change. “I love interacting with the patients and their visitors, finding out about them and providing company to patients, particularly those who may not have visitors often,” Tom said. “I'm looking forward to representing the city and doing what I can to promote causes that may be in need of a boost.”

His team on the acute stroke unit F4 are in full support. Alison Hoskin, Senior Sister, said: “We are delighted and very proud of Tom with his achievement and are sure that he will strive to improve services for people with ADHD in Portsmouth.

“Tom has always been very proud of his councillor work and balances this challenging work with his care of the patients in our ward.”

