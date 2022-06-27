https://analytics.google.
Council Leader calls for action to tackle problems with access to GPs

Published: 27th June 2022 18:46
Last Friday (24 June 2022) the Leader of the Council, Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, sent a letter to the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Rt. Hon. Sajid Javid MP, calling for urgent action to tackle problems with access to GPs.

You can read the letter in full below, and can contact Cllr Vernon- Jackson on 07976 949 272 or by email cllr.gerald.vernon-jackson@portsmouthcc.gov.uk.

Dear Minister,

Residents in Portsmouth are facing real problems being able to access their GPs, it is a real struggle to be able to get an appointment. Many people are finding this means their health is suffering because there just are not enough GP appointments to go round.

The NHS was founded on the simple principle of providing equal care for everyone. Portsmouth has the lowest number of GPs per head of population of any area of the country. Some other areas have over double the number of GPs, getting access to a GP should not be decided on where you live, it should not be a postcode lottery. The government needs to step up and properly fund our GP services.

The City Council are happy to work with you with the City Council setting up GP practices and directly employing GPs.

We would also be interested in becoming a pilot area to follow Wales and Scotland in allowing pharmacists to give out prescriptions so there is less pressure on GP appointments.

We would be very happy to work with the Government on this and I would be very interested in your positive response.

Yours sincerely

Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson CBE

Leader of the Council - Portsmouth City Council

