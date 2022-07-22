Portsmouth Hospitals proud to be rated Good for a second time by the Care Quality Commission

Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust (PHU) is proud to be rated “Good” for a second time following an inspection of its leadership and two core services by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The CQC has published its report today (21 July) following an unannounced inspection of PHU’s Medical Care and Urgent and Emergency Services in April 2022 and a planned well-led inspection in May.

Medical Care is now rated Good across all five domains with an improved rating under the Safe domain from Requires Improvement to Good. Urgent and Emergency Services have made significant improvements and moved from Requires Improvement to Good in Effective, Caring and Well-led.

The CQC highlighted a number of areas of outstanding practice including:

Individuals at all levels demonstrated pride in the organisation

Maintaining a focus on improvement during the COVID period

Divisional management teams demonstrated an understanding of the agenda, organisational focus, good leadership and a sense of purpose

The trust had obtained University Hospital Trust status and had a strong programme of research

The IT department had worked with ED staff and local ambulance trust to develop a solution which transfers ambulance crew handover information directly into the trust electronic patient record.

Penny Emerit, Chief Executive, Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust said:

“I am very proud that we have been rated ‘Good’ again by the CQC following the recent inspections. I am so pleased that the hard work of all our teams and their commitment to improving for our patients has been recognised. There is much to be proud of and celebrate in the inspection report which shows us to be an organisation that continues to learn and improve. I would like to thank all our teams who have worked so hard to achieve this.

“The CQC recognised our staff as kind, compassionate and respecting patients’ privacy and dignity and taking into account individual needs. Leadership across the organisation was highlighted as being visible and approachable and supporting an improving culture and the morale of staff.

“Staff at all levels also demonstrated their pride in the organisation.

“We’re delighted that Medical care is now rated “Good” across the board and that our Urgent and Emergency Care services have seen the impact of the focus on improvement in the ratings they have received, which have improved in three of the five domains.

“It is important to recognise how much progress has been made during what has been the most challenging two years the NHS has faced. I am so grateful to all of our staff for all they have done to care for our patients and to deliver improvements.

“Since our 2019 inspection we have transformed how we deliver improvement and continued to focus on our culture through our #ProudToBePHU programme and ensuring that staff feel valued, included, supported and able to make improvements.

“We have also been able to make a number of changes across the Queen Alexandra Hospital site including the opening of two new wards, transforming how urgent and emergency care is delivered across the site and digital developments to support better patient care.

“In September we are planning to commence the enabling works to build our new Emergency Department as the next stage of our transformation of urgent and emergency care services.

“I want to thank our partners across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight for their continued support and working with us to improve care for our communities.

“There is more to do and we are ambitious for what we can deliver for our patients and communities. We already have plans underway both internally and with our partners to respond to the areas the CQC has identified for improvement.”

The report described how staff reported an improved culture and felt respected, supported and valued and staff and leaders from ward to board were focused on the needs of patients receiving care. It also highlighted that the trust promoted equality and diversity in daily work and there was a demonstrable commitment to it.

The inspection of Urgent and Emergency Services led to the improved rating for Caring and staff were observed treating patients with kindness and compassion and took the time to interact with patients and loved ones and involve them in decisions.

During the inspection of Medical Care, staff supported patients to make informed decisions about their care and treatment and where they couldn’t give consent, staff made decisions in their best interests, considering patients’ wishes, culture and traditions.

