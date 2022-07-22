Get active this summer with free fun days for all the family

Published: 22nd July 2022 11:37

Thinking about getting fitter, enjoying more of the city and reducing your car use? Portsmouth City Council is hosting four free events for city residents this summer that will help you find out ways to be healthier and ditch the car with a wide variety of activities, discounts and giveaways on offer.

You can pedal to blend smoothies on the smoothie bike, children can have their faces painted as one of the Pompey Monsters, there will be a chance to try Nordic Walking, and to race through an obstacle course. Kids can also complete an air quality quiz and colouring activity.

Local business Southsea Cycles will be offering free bicycle safety checks, with Hampshire Police also offering security marking for your bicycle. Adults with driving licenses can learn to ride a Voi rental e-scooter, and the Mountbatten Centre will be on hand to help with improving children's cycling skills. If you are looking to make new friends you can find out about walking and cycling groups for new parents, retired people and more.

There will also be representatives for local bus services offering information on standard bus transport, in addition to the summer season bus services including the hop on hop off open top seafront service from The Hard to South Parade Pier in Southsea. For visitors and residents to Hayling Island, route 25 will be running a longer service to match the last ferry service. The PR3 is also running a summer service from the Park and Ride to Southsea.

Refreshments will also be available to buy from Bella Mia Gelato.

The council's safer travel team will also be on hand to offer advice on walking, cycling and road safety, with giveaways to keep residents safe after dark.

The four events will be held at:

Paulsgrove Park (opp housing office) - 27 July 11am-3pm

Buckland Park - 3 August 11am-3pm

Cosham (near Bowling Green) - 10 August 11am-3pm

Baffins Park (near playground) - 17 August 11am-3pm

There will also be a raffle and one lucky resident will win a new bicycle, helmet and lock at each event.

Cllr Lynne Stagg, cabinet member for Traffic and Transportation said: “We're excited to bring these events across Portsmouth, supported by and featuring notable local organisations. Families will have an entertaining and educational day out on their doorstep and leave with the tools they need to get fitter, use the car less and spend more quality time as a family this summer and beyond. Fewer car journeys in the city will also help reduce air pollution locally, which is another way that we can improve the health of ourselves and our families."

The events are free and open to all. If you receive benefits or are an NHS or emergency service worker, you may qualify for a half price discount on a Voi e-scooter monthly pass. Further details on terms and eligibility can be found on the Voi website.

