Penny Emerit appointed as Chief Executive of Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust

Published: 28th September 2022 15:51

Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust has announced the appointment of Penny Emerit as Chief Executive Officer following a competitive recruitment process.

Announcing the appointment, Chairman Melloney Poole said: “It is with immense pleasure that I can confirm that Penny Emerit has been appointed the Chief Executive Officer for Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust. Since the time when she was asked, at short notice, to take on the interim role 18 months ago, she has led this Trust forward with characteristic determination, passion and compassion.

“Following a robust, open and competitive recruitment process, she has clearly demonstrated that she is the right person for the appointment to this highly important leadership role at this time of huge pressure and relentless change across the NHS. The Trust is extremely fortunate to have her as our Chief Executive Officer, with her experience, expertise, strategic awareness and, above all, an overriding commitment to the continuous and lasting improvement in the services we provide for our patients, their families, our staff and our community.”

Commenting on her appointment Penny Emerit said: “I am very proud to be appointed as Chief Executive Officer at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust. It is a privilege to continue to lead this organisation, serving our patients and community at what is a challenging but exciting time for the NHS.

“Portsmouth Hospitals is a special place, with dedicated, compassionate teams and you have my commitment that I will continue to focus on ensuring this is a positive place to work, where everyone is supported to be the best they can be, for the benefit of our patients. We have made great progress, but there is more to do, and I am passionate about delivering on our commitment to give the best possible care to our patients and community.”

Maggie MacIsaac, Chief Executive of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Integrated Care Board said, “Penny is a committed and experienced leader who has a strong focus on system working. I am very much looking forward to continuing to work with her to address the challenges we face.

“Across Hampshire and Isle of Wight we are focused on improving services for our patients, whether they are receiving treatment in hospital, being looked after at home or need advice from their local GP practice. Penny has always been focused on striving for the best for our communities in Portsmouth and South East Hampshire and I look forward to continuing to work alongside her and the Portsmouth Hospitals team.”

Penny has undertaken the role of Chief Executive Officer on an interim basis since March 2021 having previously held the roles of Deputy Chief Executive and Director of Strategy & Performance. Penny has almost twenty years’ experience in healthcare at national, regional and local level covering policy, regulation and service delivery with a credible track record of delivery across the NHS in London and the South.

Her expertise in strategy development and implementation alongside regulation and performance improvement drives her passion and commitment to delivering sustainable improvement for the benefit of patients, communities and staff.

