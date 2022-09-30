Wife donated kidney to husband - “It feels astonishing to have been able to give this much new life to my husband”

A Portsmouth woman who donated her kidney to her husband of 50 years is sharing her story this week to help raise awareness during Organ Donation Week (26 September – 2 October).

Linda Williams, 71, from Anchorage Park donated her kidney to husband Steve in November last year after Steve’s health deteriorated and a transplant became the only option.

Retired teacher Steve had been suffering with Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) caused by hypertension for several years, which meant he became weaker and would tire easily, affecting his everyday life.

After a successful transplant operation at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham, Steve is now able to enjoy regular exercise. Linda, who was also a teacher, said: “I absolutely adore Steve and feel honoured to have been able to donate. I feel no different inside. Whereas he feels different, full of energy and fitter than he's felt for many years.”

Around 100 kidney transplants are performed each year at the Wessex Kidney Centre (WKC) at Queen Alexandra Hospital – a regional renal and transplant centre. The unit also looks after more than 1,500 patients on renal replacement therapy (transplant, haemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis).

Linda explains the process and Steve’s journey back to full health: “Steve had been slowly deteriorating for several years – he was getting weaker, more tired and looking grey. We looked into peritoneal dialysis and I cleared a space in the garage for the necessary boxes in case this was the route we had to take.

“But I wanted to donate my kidney, however I was overweight. There was a year of testing to make sure I was able to donate. This was a rollercoaster time as I had to pass every test. We both adopted a day at a time approach to life. We walked every day, and I lost all the weight I needed to.

“We had to prepare our only son for the possibility either one of us or both would die. We had vital, beautiful and difficult discussions with lots of tears and laughter.”

The transplant operation took place in November 2021 with Covid restrictions in place. This meant once they were in hospital they couldn’t see each other face to face. Linda continued: “Going into the operation I was excited and also felt serene. I asked for someone to take a photo of my removed kidney, and I treasure this photo. My kidney is in a bowl, on ice, waiting for its new home!

“When I woke up, I wanted to know how Steve was. Steve had a long wait before he was in the theatre. He was told I was fine, so he was relieved. It was dreadfully hard to not be able to see him because of Covid. Eventually, we were able to see each other from each end of a corridor. That moment will stay with me for ever.”

Linda went home just one day after her operation and recovered quickly. The road to recovery was longer for Steve, with five days spent in hospital and a few months later he developed shingles leading to an 11-day stay in hospital for treatment.

Linda said: “The effects of shingles are actually still with Steve, as his arm gets odd feelings and part of his left hand doesn't work all that well. But we are full of joy because we are both alive!

“The change, once everything settled down, is amazing. The first things our neighbours said about Steve after his transplant was how he had changed colour. As a scientist, I understand the physical issues, but it feels astonishing to have been able to give this much new life to my husband.

“Staff at QA Hospital were immensely kind and full of love. Truly. The surgeons were fantastic. The after care is intense for quite a while and absolutely stunning.”

Sarah Milsom-Mcquillan, Transplant Nurse Specialist at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, said: “Often patients with kidney failure live life with many restrictions - some requiring life sustaining dialysis so the transition can sometimes be tricky at first.

“I am very privileged to have such an incredible job - it’s always varied, and I am lucky to be able to work so closely with a fantastic group of staff. I am also greatly privileged to be able to work so closely with such inspiring and resilient patients.”

Sarah is passionate about organ donation and can see first-hand what an incredible gift it is and what a huge benefit it has to a person’s life: “To be instrumental in helping patients’ lives improve post transplantation is a pleasure, often a challenge, but one I adore.”

For more information on transplants at Queen Alexandra Hospital visit: Renal & Transplantation (porthosp.nhs.uk)

