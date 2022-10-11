https://analytics.google.
Council welcomes NHS England announcement of more dental appointments in Portsmouth

Published: 11th October 2022 15:46
Cllr Matthew Winnington, Portsmouth City Council Cabinet Member for Health, Wellbeing and Social Care, has hailed the recent NHS England announcement about the procurement of four additional NHS dental contracts in Portsmouth.

The contracts should provide more than an extra 100,000 units of dental treatments - the estimated equivalent of 15 more NHS dentists in the area.

Cllr Winnington said:

"We are very pleased to hear the news and feel that our concerns around lack of NHS dentists in the city are being recognised - but we shouldn't have to speak up for this. No resident should have to wait for basic health provision such as dental check-ups, especially those in the most deprived areas of our city who are unable to access a dentist in any other way. However, the new contracts and additional provision will greatly help residents across the city and we welcome the news from NHS England.

"Our NHS colleagues in the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Integrated Care Board will work closely with NHS England and dental providers to deliver the contracts as soon as possible, but there is still more to be done around the ongoing issue of recruiting dentists and the ability for practices to successfully deliver contracts."

It is anticipated that the new NHS contacts will allow practices to deliver dental appointments and treatments from April 2023
