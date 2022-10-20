League of Friends at Queen Alexandra Hospital turns 70 years old

Published: 20th October 2022 09:51

The League of Friends charity at Queen Alexandra (QA) Hospital is celebrating its 70th anniversary this month.

The league was formed in October 1952 and is a service run entirely by volunteers. When it was first created, the league started as a small visiting team of eight and has now grown over the years to a group of over 30 volunteers.

The team run a charity shop and coffee shop at the hospital and use the money raised to fund projects and items around the hospital. Over the years, the league has funded projects including an upgrade of the pathology rest room, items for the emergency department staff room, as well as a new birthing coach for the maternity centre.

The volunteers gathered this month to recognise their achievements over the last 70 years and Chief Executive at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust (PHU), Penny Emerit, joined the celebrations.

Penny said: “The League of Friends is an invaluable resource for PHU and have been an incredible support for us since they started in 1952. We are so grateful for all the money they have raised and the difference they have made to the patients and staff here over the years. Thank you to each and every volunteer, past and present, who has given their time to make this possible.”

John Moffat, the league’s longest serving volunteer was also at the event. He’s been volunteering since his wife passed away in 2003 and shared his experience.

He said: “I used to go all round the hospital with a trolley. I haven't done that for ages since the virus but it's worth doing something to help the hospital because I think it's an amazing hospital.”

Jan Spear, Chairman of the League of Friends, said: “I am so proud of what the League of Friends has been able to provide and achieve. We have had our challenges, especially over the last couple of years, but we have continued to go above and beyond for patients and staff.”

Jan is retiring as Chairman of the League of Friends in April 2023 after being in the role for twelve years, and volunteering with the team for three years prior to that. Before her work in the League of Friends, she worked at the PHU for 33 years and spent most of her time at the Trust as a Ward Sister in Orthopaedics. Jan had to take medical retirement in 2005.

Looking back at her time, Jan said: “When I worked at PHU, I saw how the League of Friends benefitted my own ward and the huge impact they had. I wanted to give something back and enjoyed volunteering so joined the League of Friends myself.

“I will miss meeting patients and volunteers,” the 68-year-old added. “I will miss making a difference and spending time with everyone at the Trust.”

Jan is looking forward to spending more time with family in her retirement and continuing to craft donations for the League of Friends shop.

“It has been a privilege to be part of the League of Friends. I want to thank the whole volunteer team for 70 years of such an impactful service.”

