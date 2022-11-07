Dedicated NHS staff celebrated in heart-warming awards ceremony in Portsmouth

Published: 7th November 2022 14:39

Hard-working staff, teams and volunteers from Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust have been recognised for making a difference in the lives of patients and colleagues at the Trust’s annual staff awards ceremony.

More than 300 entries were received from colleagues and patients at the Trust for the 2022 Pride of Portsmouth Awards, with the winners announced at a ceremony in the city’s Royal Maritime Club on Friday 4 November.

Amongst the winners were Critical Care Staff Nurse Dominique Byrne who won the Patient Choice Award. Dominque was nominated by the mum of a young patient, who sadly passed away this year. The mum said: “Dom went above and beyond in so many ways when she was caring for our daughter. Our daughter needed a lot of blood products during her stay in 2021, Dom managed to reassure us as parents that was okay.

“Also, lockdown occurred during this time, and it was such a relief knowing our daughter was in Dominque’s care. Nothing was too much trouble, including staying later on her shift if needed.

“Our daughter was admitted again in 2021, Dominque came on to another ward to say goodbye as she was passing which was such a kind gesture and proves her caring nature.”

Penny Emerit, Chief Executive at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, said: “The Pride of Portsmouth Awards is such a special event which gives us the opportunity to thank our staff and applaud them for the difference they make to both patient care and to their colleagues. It was wonderful to see so many get together to celebrate on Friday evening and celebrate their amazing achievements.”

Melloney Poole, Board Chairman, added: “This year has been challenging for everyone and I am incredibly proud of the way colleagues at the Trust have responded, continuing to provide exceptional care and compassion. This was such a heart-warming event, giving our staff a night to celebrate their excellent work.”

The event included a special performance from the Royal Marines Band who played the Corps of Drums, as well as a sit-down meal for the nominees and winners.

Pride of Portsmouth was sponsored by the League of Friends, Noviniti, Portsmouth Hospitals Charity, Staff Lottery, Staff Bank, Equans and Solent First Bus. Tiger Ink also supported the event with the production of event materials.

Winners of the 2022 Pride of Portsmouth Awards:

Working Together for Patients – Combined Haematology Oncology Centre

Working Together with Compassion – Dawn Banting, Lead Chaplain

Working Together as One Team – Maternity Practice Development Team

Working Together Always Improving – Hepatology Specialist Nurses

Education and Research Award – Catherine Edwards, Specialist Research Nurse

Non-Clinical Support Award – Millie Salkeld, Senior Communications & Engagement Officer

Portsmouth Hospitals Charity Fundraiser of the Year – Claire Moorhead, Maxillofacial Nurse

Military Award – Cpl Olga Douw, Healthcare Assistant

Apprentice of the Year – Kelly Green, Play Specialist

Volunteer of the Year – Patrick Hobbs, Family Liaison Officer

Inspirational Leader of the Year – Karen Roberts, PALS Manager

Employee of the Year – Daniel Gudgeon, Anatomical Pathology Technician

Team of the Year – Starfish Ward

Patients Choice Award – Dominque Byrne, Staff Nurse Critical Care

Chairman’s Lifetime Achievement Award – SallyAnn Sines, Volunteer

Chief Executive’s Award – Ben Green, Respiratory Consultant

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.